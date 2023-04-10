ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Grains Council on April 6 announced it is now accepting applications to join its seven Advisory Teams (A-teams), including the Ethanol A-team, for the 2023-2025 term. Applications are due April 30.

The USGC’s seven A-teams are made up of grain producers and agribusiness representatives that identify opportunities, set priorities and chart the course for the organization. According to USGC, these A-teams are critical to the organization’s success because they leverage the perspective, experience, insight and leadership provided by grassroots membership. In addition to the Ethanol A-team, USGC also has A-Teams focused on Asia, innovation and sustainability, Middle East/Africa/South Asia, trade policy, value-added programs, and Western Hemisphere.

Members of the A-teams serve two-year terms, which are renewable without limit at the discretion of the USGC board of directors. The teams meet twice a year at the USGC’s annual meetings and hold periodic phone calls.

The Ethanol A-team focuses on expanding the global use and trade of U.S. ethanol and feedstock producers. The team supports development efforts to create and maintain market access in priority markets, which include Brazil, Canada, India, China, Indonesia and Mexico. The team also focuses on frontier markets and making inroads for new uses of ethanol, industrial applications and multilateral and academic efforts that support messaging about the benefits of expanded ethanol use.

Ethanol markets development is also a major focus on the Asia A-team, focused on the major ethanol target markets of Indonesia, China and Japan, along with the second-tier markets of Vietnam, the Philippines and South Korea. The Asia A-team also works to develop and maintain markets for distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS). In addition, ethanol and DDGS are addressed by the Trade Policy A-team.

Applicants selected to join the A-teams for the 2023-2025 term will be announced by the incoming USGC chairman before the board of delegates meeting in July. The new term will begin on Aug. 1.

“Advisory Team participation is one of the most valuable member benefits of the U.S. Grains Council,” said Amelia Iliohan, USGC manager of industry relations. “Amelia Engagement in these unique, relevant Advisory Teams empowers USGC membership organizations to stay up to date on dynamic market information around the globe while actively sharing their own distinct perspective with our staff and fellow members.”

Additional information on the A-teams and how to submit an application is available on the USGC website.