By Renewable Fuels Association | April 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association is proud to announce its new and improved Ethanol Emergency Response website, showcasing a cleaner, user-friendly resource where emergency responders can easily access the various types of training resources offered.

The new website was created under a grant received from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration through TRANSCAER, an outreach program focused on assisting communities and training emergency responders to prepare for and respond to hazardous material transportation incidents.

“One of RFA’s main priorities is safety in the renewable fuels industry, and we consider it our mission to help and provide the best resources available to our ethanol plants and the emergency response community,” said RFA Director of Safety and Technical Programs Missy Ruff. “The new Ethanol Emergency Response website helps us ensure the best resources are easily available and user friendly. We are thankful to have received the ALERT Grant through TRANSCAER.”

Through this website, visitors can learn about the many elements of RFA’s award-winning emergency training program—seminars, webinars and self-paced online opportunities—along with a library of training materials that can now be viewed and downloaded in both English and Spanish versions. The Training Guide to Ethanol Emergency Response consists of eight modules. Each module includes an instructor manual, participant guide, PowerPoint presentation embedded with instructor notes and training video—also available in both English and Spanish.

In 2022, more than 1,200 attendees were trained via 37 training opportunities supported by RFA. Since its inception in 2010, RFA’s safety program has been responsible for training over 15,000 individuals and conducting over 400 training sessions and events. For more information and to check out the new website, click here.